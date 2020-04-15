A doctor who treats coronavirus COVID-19 patients has died in Lagos on Wednesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital,

The medical doctor is the first health worker in Nigeria to die from complications from Coronavirus.

According to reports the doctor died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment since Monday.

Also according to the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, said the doctor was not a staff of the hospital but was rushed to the facility after he showed symptoms of the disease.

The doctor is not a LUTH staff; he was a private practitioner, though he trained in LUTH some 18, 20 years ago. I remember I met him, I know him, he left LUTH around 2002.