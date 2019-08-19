The Brazil international playmaker will spend the 2019-20 season with the Bundesliga champions before a decision is made on a permanent transfer

Philippe Coutinho has completed his loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, with a season-long agreement including a €120 million (£110m/$133m) purchase option.

Bayern have already paid out an €8.5m loan fee and agreed to take on the 27-year-old’s full salary.

Coutinho who joined Barca from Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2018 and has recorded 21 goals and 11 assists across 75 games, while savouring league title and Copa del Rey glory, but was unable to make the impact expected of him.

Barca had been eager to put such a deal in place as they press ahead with efforts to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou .

Coutinho has now headed out of Catalunya and is looking forward to making a fresh start in Germany.

Speaking to Bayern’s official website Coutinho said, “For me, this move means a new challenge in a new country with one of the best clubs in Europe. I’m very much looking forward to that.

“Like FC Bayern, I have big ambitions and I’m convinced that I can achieve them together with my new team-mates.”

Bayern’s CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said: “We’ve been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to complete this transfer.