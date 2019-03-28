Breaking: Court orders arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

The Abuja Federal High Court presided over by a judge, Binta Nyako, today ordered and directed that a bench warrant should be issued for the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Earlier the court revoked the bail it has given because Mr Kanu had failed to appear in court after the bail was granted in April 2017.

The court ruled that the trial must continue and directed that a fresh date for the continuation should be given by parties so that the matter will continue in Mr Kanu’s absence.

The case was adjourned till June 18.