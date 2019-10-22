A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja this morning granted an order of interim forfeiture of 23 landed properties belonging to the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his associates.

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo gave the order of interim forfeiture on Tuesday after hearing an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court also made an order directing the publication of the Interim Order of Forfeiture in any national daily newspaper inviting any person(s) or body(ies) who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final Order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties should not be made.

The exparte motion was moved by M.S Abubakar. It was brought pursuant to section 17(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

