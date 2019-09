The court on Tuesday has dismissed the application by the Department of Social Security (DSS) to detain the publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Sowore is being arraigned as a result of charges of Treasonable Felony and conspiring to topple the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The counsel to Sowore, is Femi Falana, SAN.

Details shortly…