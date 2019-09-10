The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of the 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40m, recovered from the Abuja home of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nicholas Oweibo held that Diezani, through her lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN), failed to show valid reasons why the items should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had told the judge that the jewelry and iPhone were reasonably suspected to be acquired through fraudulent means.

The anti-graft agency claims the items were beyond Diezani’s legitimate proceeds.