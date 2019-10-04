Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has on Friday admitted the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoleye Sowore to bail in the sum of N100m and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties should have threeyears tax clearance while Sowore is restricted from traveling out of Abuja during the period of trial.

The second defendant Adebayo Bakare was also admitted to bail in the sum of N50m with a surety in like sum.

Both defendants are remanded in DSS custody pending when they perfect their bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to 6, 7 and 8 November for trial of the treasonable charges, which Sowore and Baker have denied.

Sowore has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos.

A court had earlier granted him bail but the secret police refused to release him while he was arraigned on September 30, alongside Olawale Bakare, his co-defendant, on a 7-count charge of felony brought against him by the federal government.

At the court on Friday, Ijeoma ojukwu, the presiding judge, held that the prosecution failed to show good reasons why the defendants should not be granted bail since the offences are bailable.