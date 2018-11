Breaking: CJ reassigns suits involving EFCC from Justice Nyako to Justice Ojukwu

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati has granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and transferred all EFCC cases from Justice Binta Murtala Nyako to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The Consolidated suits over the propriety of Magu’s confirmation has been fixed for Dec 17 before Justice Ojukwu

Details shortly…