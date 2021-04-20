Chadian President, Idriss Deby dies of injuries suffered on frontline

After 31 years in power, Chadian President Idriss Deby, who was elected for a sixth term on Monday, died of injuries sustained on the battlefield, according to an Army spokesman.

Deby had gone to see troops fighting insurgents, according to an Army spokesperson.

The announcement came a day after Deby was declared the winner of a sixth term, according to provisional election results published on Monday.

The 68-year-old Deby, who came to power through an uprising in 1990, took 79.3 percent of the vote in the April 11 presidential election, the results showed.