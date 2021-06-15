BREAKING: CBN To Mint Gambia’s currency

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has agreed to mint the Gambian Dalasi in principle.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, consented to the currency minting proposal made by Mr. Buah Saidy, the Governor of the Central Bank of Gambia, who led a delegation to meet him on Tuesday.

Mr. Emefiele stated that Nigeria has a lot of currency production capacity because it has been minting since the 1960s, and that “we are eager to assist in creating your currency.” In terms of cost, we can be incredibly competitive,” he stated.

Earlier, the Governor of the Gambian Central Bank stated that his country is running out of cash and that he wants to learn how to handle his country’s currency needs on an annual basis using Nigeria’s wealth of expertise and expertise.

He stated that they had placed an order for two years of money minting abroad, but that they are considering minting in Nigeria if the country is interested.

Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc, for its part, said it is prepared if both parties reach an agreement.