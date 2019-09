The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained Monetary Policy Rates (MPR) at 13.5%.

Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, made this known on Friday, at the end of the committee’s meeting in Abuja.

The commitee also voted to retain Asymmetric Corridor at +200/-500 basis points around MPR, Credit ration was also kept at 22.5%.

Similarly, liquity ratio was maintained at 30%.

Details later…