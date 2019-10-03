President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2020 budget proposal to the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye who disclosed this to Senate correspondents this afternoon said the President will appear before the joint sitting at the chambers of the House of Representatives st 2.00pm.

This, he said is coming at the heels of the passing of the MTEF / FSP for 2020- 2022 by the two chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday.

He promised that the legislature will work round the clock to endurse the passage of the budget in record time to ensure that the nation revert back to January to December budget year cycle.