He said ‘I can see a lot of questions on whether there will be an extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun or not, with the initial 14 days expiring tonight, Nigerians will be properly communicated on the next step. For now, as President @MBuhari appealed, stay safe at home.’