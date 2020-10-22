BREAKING: Buhari addresses Nigerians at 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security situation in the country by 7pm.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari addresses the nation.’

The statement read, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

Daily Times recalls that Buhari presided over the National Security Council meeting in the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), were present in the meeting.