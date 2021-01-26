Breaking: Buhari sacks Service Chiefs, names replacements

After several calls from Nigerians on the sack of service chiefs due to the worsening security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced the sack the Service Chiefs.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he has named the replacements for the sacked chiefs.

The statement reads: “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS, Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Amao, Air Force.

“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

Details Later…