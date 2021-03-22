BREAKING: Buhari receives Gbenga Daniel, Dimeji Bankole in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

DailyTimes reports that Daniel was a former presidential campaign manager of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in 2019.

He was also the governor of Ogun State from 1999 to 2007, while Bankole was the Speaker of the House of Reps from 2007–2011 on the platform of the PDP.

The President alongside his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, received both politicians into the APC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

They were accompanied to the villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

Recall that Daniel said his decision to decamp became necessary following his support for Governor Dapo Abiodun, adding that it took a speedy curve with the request of the national caretaker Chairman of the APC to visit him along with three governors.

He had said: ”Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor, Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

”I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.

“However in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairman’s request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about 3 Governors.

While planning for the visit, Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors. It, therefore, mean that I have finally been ‘captured’.