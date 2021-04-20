Buhari nominates Garba as FCT High Court CJ

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The President’s letter was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Garba was in January 2021 sworn-in as acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello from the position.

He was sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Garba hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state.

He was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

Garba was appointed as a magistrate of the FCT high court in 1989. In 1997, he became the chief registrar of the FCT high court.

He was appointed a judge of the FCT high court in 1998.