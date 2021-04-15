BREAKING: Buhari back to Nigeria from medical trip

After a medical check-up in London, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria.

On Thursday evening, the president’s presidential jet arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after a flight from London.

On March 30, 2021, the president left the country for his first medical trip in over a year.

During the president’s visit to the UK, protesters stormed the Abuja House, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in London.

Buhari was greeted by Malam Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Prof Ibrahim Gambari, his Chief of Staff, among other presidential aides.

Images from his arrival: