BREAKING: Buhari approves special salary for Nigerian teachers — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the Nigeria, in commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Buhari approves N10b for census

Daily Times understands that Buhari said this in Abuja on Tuesday during the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.



Meanwhile teachers number of years of service has been increased from 35 to 40.