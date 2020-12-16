BREAKING: Buhari approves reopening of 4 land borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect, while others will be reopened subsequently.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made this known on Wednesday, December 16.

Ahmed, who disclosed after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, also said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would continue to be enforced.

The borders opened for now include Seme Border in the Southwest, Ilela Border in the Northwest, Mfun Border in the Southsouth and Maigatari Border in the Northwest.

READ ALSO: Gov Zulum meets Chad’s president to discuss Boko Haram attacks

Daily Times had reported in November that Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, assured that the nation’s land borders will be reopened soon.

Speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja, Ahmed said the presidential committee set up on the border closure had recommended reopening.

Ahmed said after assessing the gains of the closure, the committee recommended to the president to reopen the borders.

Nigeria had since closed its land borders over the proliferation of illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African countries.

Details shortly…