BREAKING: Buhari approves N10b for census

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved release of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC).

Daily Times reports that the fund was for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area of the country.

According to the Nation, Buhari also approved an additional N4.5 billon to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next census.

Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji,disclosed these in Abuja while briefing reporters on the release of the funds and the update on the EAD at the NPC headquarters.

