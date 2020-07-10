Breaking: Buhari approves Magu’s suspension, AGF gives new details

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) confirmed this on Friday.

19 potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials-WHO

Malami said this in a statement by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.”

Buhari further approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umar, who is the Head of Operations of the anti-graft agency, is to overseer the commission pending the conclusion of the investigation against the erstwhile chair, Ibrahim Magu, over 22 allegations.