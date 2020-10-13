BREAKING: Buhari appoints aide, Lauretta Onochie, 3 others REC — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie from Delta State and three other persons as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Daily Times gathered.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari sought confirmation and approval of appointments of the four persons.

Also nominated in pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 1f of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution, are: Prof. Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

READ ALSO: SARS: PDP berates APC for attempting to trivialise excesses