BREAKING: Buhari appoints 40-year-old investigator as new EFCC Chairman

President Muhammad Buhari has named Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He has therefore requested the Senate to confirm Bawa’s nomination.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”

The statement is silent on the fate of Ibrahim Magu, a police officer, who was suspended as the commission’s acting chairman last year.