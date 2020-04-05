Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital ten days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street announced tonight.

Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister, who is still suffering from the symptoms of the disease, will undergo tests as a precaution.

‘On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister been admitted to hospital for tests.

‘This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

‘The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.’ a Downing Street spokesperson said

