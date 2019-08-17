

Daily Times has been informed that over 100 members of the Biafra Nation’s Youth League, BNYL, have been arrested in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.



The BNYL members were said to be traveling to Yenegoa for the inauguration of the Biafra National Council to be officiated by Chief Asari Dokubo when they were arrested.

Accordingly to a BNYL Officer, and Secretary to the BNC Coalition, Geoffrey Nwosoriba, “I escaped from the arrest along Bayelsa junction. Right now about 100 of our members have been taken to State CID, in Yenagoa,” he said.

Calls by our correspondent in Yenegoa to the state Police command for clarification of the arrest have failed to go through.



