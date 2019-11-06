Bayern have made Arsène Wenger their No 1 target to take charge for the rest of the season before considering who will take over long term. Negotiations with Wenger are expected to start this week.

READ ALSO Xhaka to leave Arsenal after captaincy loss?



The former Arsenal coach, Arsène Wenger has waited for nearly 18 months before even seeking to contend for a new job.

Arsène Charles Ernest Wenger managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, making the French man the longest-serving and most successful in the club’s history.