BREAKING: Bashir Mohammed, Taraba Lawmaker, Kidnapped by Gunmen

on Wednesday 9th december , Unknown gunmen kidnapped Barr. Bashir Mohammed, the member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba House of Assembly.

Daily Times reports that a family source of Barr. Bashir Mohammed, who preferred anonymity, said the Chairman House Committee on Information was picked up from his residence behind Dr Jalo Eid prayer ground in Jalingo at about 1:45 am.

The source also disclosed that during the ordeal, there was no interference by any security operative to stop their operation.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal is yet to confirm the abduction of Bashir Mohammed.

Details later.

