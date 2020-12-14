Breaking: Barcelona to face PSG in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain in a last
16 fixture of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League in what appears to be the toughest of the pairings done on Monday
Daily Times reports that last season’s finalist, PSG, topped group H and will face a Messi-led Barcelona that’s still has issues getting their affairs in order.
In other pairings, Borussia Monchengladbach will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Lazio will meet defending champions, Bayern Munich, while three-times finalist Atletico Madrid will seek to end the run of 2012 winner Chelsea.
FC Porto will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and last season semi-finalist RB Leipzig faces Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
See full fixtures below…
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich
Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
FC Porto vs Juventus
FC Barcelona vs PSG
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
