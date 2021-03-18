Breaking: Bandits Kills Police, abduct 2 Varsity Students, 2 others in Kaduna town

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Skepticism and outrage in Kaduna following the reported killing of a policeman and kidnapping of two female students of Kaduna state university (KASU), by bandits n kariji community, along Yakowa new road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Eyewitnesses account sources said the sad incident took place Wednesday night when armed bandits stormed the area of Kaduna town and Kidnapped two other residents from their comfortable homes.

Similarly, suspected armed bandits were allegedly sighted on motorcycles bearing arms around U/boro in a densely populated area of Sabon Tasha in the same LG area of the state.

An eye witness retail traders and provision shop owner who disclosed this Thursday told our correspondent that the armed bandits were sighted on two motorcycles on Monday afternoon heading towards the direction of Yakowa road leading to kariji area.

The husband and wife trader argued further that the alleged two bandits were wearing mufti and bearing arms on them why on motorcycles.

Contacted for confirmation, the Kaduna police command spokesman ASP Muhammed Jalige could not respond on till the time of filing these reports.

Eyewitness however stated that the gunmen, in their numbers invaded the community in the late hours of Wednesday and operated for several hours freely without any instructions from the security forces.

An off-campus female student residing in the kariji community who was promised anonymity confirmed the attack and revealed that the terrorists killed a Police Inspector during the attack before abducting two students and two other residents of the community.

Recalled that the State had been on news about abduction of students and teachers from their schools in recent times.

A total of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna, were abducted by terrorists, followed by Rema primary school attacked by terrorists and 3 teachers confirmed to have been abducted.

The Kaduna State government in its reaction said schools will not be shut down despite the rise in the spate of school attacks and mass abductions in the state.