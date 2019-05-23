Breaking: ASUU threatens fresh strike

…Accuses FG of not keeping to her own side of bargain

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Three months after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), called off its three months old strike, the academic body on Thursday threatened to disrupt academic activities by embarking on another industrial action.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi accused the Federal Government of not keeping to her own side of the bargain concerning the 2019 Memorandum of Action.

Prof. Ogunyemi stated that the N25 billion which the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said it had approved for the union was meant to be a part-paymet of the Earned Academic Allowances and should have been released in February.

More details soon…