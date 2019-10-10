Arsenal are plotting ways of trying to offload the £350,000-a-week star in January and are ready to subsidise his wages after Ozil fell out of favour with Unai Emery.

Gunners boss Emery insisted that Ozil did not “deserve” to be starting ahead of some of the club’s youngsters and his Arsenal career now looks over.

Mesut Ozil, who turns 31 next week, believes there is no way back and it appears the club are ready to draw a line in the sand and get rid of the World Cup winner.

Former Germany star Ozil has been quite clear in the past that he does not want to leave Arsenal and loves living in London.

But there appears to be a realisation that Ozil does not fit into Emery’s plans or philosophy and the Spaniard has not been impressed with his attitude in training.