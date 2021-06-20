Breaking: Army rescues more kidnapped Kebbi students, kill bandit

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of more students of the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State who were kidnapped by bandits on Thursday.

Naija News reports one teacher and three students have been freshly rescued by the military from the custody of the bandits.

This development was confirmed to Naija News in a statement on Sunday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement noted that one teacher and three students were rescued by the military on Saturday while one of the bandits was killed and some items including motorcycles and handsets were recovered.

READ ALSO: Police arrest bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

The Army statement reads: “Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.”

It will be recalled that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday 18 June 2021 rescued by the gallant troops in a coordinated firefight with the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday bombed dozens of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Lamboa in Kaga Lga of Borno State.

It was gathered that the multiple airstrikes conducted by Alpha-Jets, L-39 and MI-35 helicopters hit a notorious terrorist, Modu Sulum, ISWAP Logistics Commander, and several others.

Sulum, who took part in the elimination of Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, was responsible for the destruction of power transmission towers at Malanari along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway and attacks on travellers in Auno and Jakana.

The insurgents, in a convoy of eight gun trucks, had invaded Lamboa preparatory to attacks in the Mainok axis but the ground and air troops scuttled their mission after the NAF reconnaissance platform hovered over the location to confirm the targets.

Confirming the attack, NAF Director of Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said of the eight terrorist gun trucks sighted by the surveillance team, the aircraft took out six and an unconfirmed number of terrorists.