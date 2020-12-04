BREAKING: Arik Air relieves 300 workers — Daily Times Nigeria

Arik Air management has relieved 300 staff members of their appointments.

It was announced on Friday in a statement by the airline.

In the statement it is believed that the sacking was on the grounds of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press statement was titled, “Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant”.

The company explained that a redundancy package would be provided for the affected workers with the help of the aviation unions.

Daily Times reports that the statement read in part, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

More details to come…

