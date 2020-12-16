 BREAKING: Appeal court summons Gov Obaseki over alleged certificate forgery

BREAKING: Appeal court summons Gov Obaseki over alleged certificate forgery

16th December 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
The Appeal court has summoned the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to court to have hearing on his alleged fake certificate presentation during the September election, Daily Times reports.

In a video posted by Charles Alimikhena on Twitter on Wednesday, December 16, the Appeal court stated that the court will hear on the case tomorrow or next.

See video below;

Details Shortly…

