BREAKING: APGA NEC sacks Chairman, appoints Okeke

On Tuesday in Abuja, the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance announced the expulsion of Victor Oye, a party factional chairman, and the appointment of Chief Jude Okeke as acting National Chairman.

Ikechukwu Chinyere, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, told journalists following the party’s 114th NEC meeting in Abuja that six other members of the party had been sacked.

Chinedu Obidigwe, Hamman Ghide, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Adamu Musa, Chief Okogbuo, and Ifeanyi Mbaeri are among the ousted party chiefs, according to him.

He said the APGA chiefs had been expelled from the party indefinitely for anti-party actions, gross misconduct, and behaviour that could bring the party’s image into shame, among other things.

He went on to say that the party’s NEC also decided to overturn the disqualification of five governorship candidates in Anambra State.

The Victor Oye-led faction disqualified the candidates.

Sullivan Nwankpo, Okafor Smart, Chukwuma Umeoji, Ozoka Ifeanyi, and Nnamdi Dike are among the candidates who were disqualified.

After being sworn in, Jude Okeke, the acting National Chairman, declared that the sale of the party’s Anambra State Governorship forms will be extended till June 25, 2021.

The primary election for the election has been set for July 1, 2021, according to him.

He also announced that the previously scheduled dates of June 23rd and 25th would be canceled.