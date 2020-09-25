BREAKING: APC suspends Gov. Fayemi

Leaders of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has announced the suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement released by the faction, the governor was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.”

The statement was signed by Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu among others.

The statement read in parts: “ Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the Party in view of his numerous anti-party activities especially his role in the recent concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“For five days prior to the Edo elections, Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo elections. It was here they perfected the coup against our party in Edo State.

“This is the same Fani-Kayode who daily abuses President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC as a party as well a vital section of our country. We have evidence of that meeting.

“Fani-Kayode specifically said he has gone on his tour as part of an effort between him and Fayemi to build a cross-party alliance and few hours after leaving Ekiti he fired a shot at Asiwaju Tinubu.

“We also have evidence of celebration by his aides in the Ekiti government house and on social media.

“ We also recall his role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

” A second tranche of money he sent to Gov Makinde in the election was intercepted by soldiers. The courier Mr Ayo Adegbite, his Chief Protocol Officer was arrested and he immediately disowned and announced his sack. Mr. Adegbite remains his aide till date.

“ We also recall the support he provided a PDP candidate who challenged an APC Senator Prince Dayo Adeyeye in the Tribunal. He moved the judges to Kaduna to deliver judgement when he knew what he planned against his party was unpopular in Ekiti.

“We have more to tell on this betrayal and traitorous act of his. APC Senator is out of the Senate today and PDP is in. The relationship between Fayemi and Senator Olujimi of PDP, the beneficiary of his treachery is known to all in Ekiti State.

“We also recall his resort to court when the majority of party members nominated late Senator Abiola Ajimobi for Deputy National Chairman of the party. He fought Ajimobi till death.

“ His fraternisation with the PDP in continuation of his bid for Vice Presidential candidate under the party ( if his bid for Presidential candidate in APC fails ) was masked by the commissioning of projects in Rivers State, a smokescreen for his consultation to woo the support of Governor Nyesom Wike last year.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the news of Governor Fayemi’s suspension is coming days after Babafemi Ojudu, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari was suspended alongside 10 others.

The statement announcing Ojudu’s suspension was signed by Ade Ajayi, APC’s publicity secretary in Ekiti.

Ojodu was suspended alongside 10 other members which include Omotunde Ojo, a former member of the house of representatives.

These suspended leaders rejected their suspension and formed a faction which eventually announced that they have suspended Governor Fayemi.