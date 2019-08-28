Governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state will no longer hold on Thursday as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has postponed it to Saturday August 31, 2019.



The party has also adopted the direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.



This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt.

