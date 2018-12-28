Breaking: APC releases names of members for 2019 Presidential Campaign election

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections. They are as follows: CHAIRMANPresident Muhammadu Buhari CO-CHAIRMANAsiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu DEPUTY CHAIRMENVICE CHAIRMAN NORTHSenator George Akume VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTHSenator Ken NnamaniDIRECTOR GENERALHis Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)Senator A.O. Mamora DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)Arch. Waziri BulamaSECRETARYZONAL DIRECTORSa. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakkob. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndumec. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamud. South West: Sola Oke, SANe. South East: Sharon Ikeazorf. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio DIRECTORATESa. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammedb. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SANa. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewac. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usmana. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigreb. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Naladod. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SANa. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jatob. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayirie. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubua. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanahb. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danuf. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Obaa. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usmang. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiqa. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmedb. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalamh. Director, Admin- Onari Browna. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassanb. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasaui. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwaa. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azub. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulirej. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzaua. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukomak. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SANa. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufaril. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu RibaduM. Director Finance- Wale EdunDeputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENTCOUNCIL MEMBERSSTATE COORDINATORSFemi AdesinaSpecial Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity)December 28, 2018