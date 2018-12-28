Breaking: APC releases names of members for 2019 Presidential Campaign election

President Muhammadu Buhari CO-CHAIRMAN
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu DEPUTY CHAIRMEN
- The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
- The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole
Senator George Akume VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH
Senator Ken Nnamani
DIRECTOR GENERAL
His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)
Senator A.O. Mamora DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)
Arch. Waziri Bulama
SECRETARY
- Adamu Adamu
- Dele Alake
a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko
b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume
c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu
d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN
e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor
f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio DIRECTORATES
a. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed
b. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN
a. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa
c. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman
a. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre
b. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado
d. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
a. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato
b. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri
e. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu
a. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah
b. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu
f. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba
a. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman
g. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq
a. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
b. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam
h. Director, Admin- Onari Brown
a. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan
b. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau
i. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa
a. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu
b. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire
j. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau
a. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma
k. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN
a. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari
l. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
M. Director Finance- Wale Edun
Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT
- Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)
- Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House )
- APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole
- Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
- Mr. Femi Otedola
- Chief Bisi Akande
- Chief John Oyegun
- Senator Ita Enang
- All APC serving Senators
- All APC serving and former Governors
- All APC Members of the House of Representatives
- All members of the National Working Committee of the APC
- All Zonal Women Leaders
- Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states
- Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
December 28, 2018
Be First to Comment