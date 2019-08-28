Hope arise for five more aspirants ahead of tomorrow’s Kogi State governorship primary as the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared them to contest in the shadow election.

The NWC after a crucial meeting in Abuja yesterday night overturned the report of the screening committee led by Senator Hope Uzodinma which had earlier cleared only four aspirants.

In a statement titled APC NWC Decisions on Screening of Kogi Governorship Aspirants early today, the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu said contrary to the committee’s submission, nine aspirants will participate in the primary election tomorrow.

The statement said “the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deliberated on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Party’s Kogi Governorship aspirants.

” After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary. Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.

Those cleared are ; Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim,Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi ,Engr. Abubakar Bashir, Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi

and Ekele Aishat Blessing

Those that failed the litmus test and will not participate in the primary are; Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili, Usman Oyibe Jibrin, Mustapha Mona Audu, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa , Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera and Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu