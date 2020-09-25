Breaking: APC nullifies Fayemi, others suspension

National Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has nullified the suspension of Fayemi, others, noting that it was yet to receive any communication to this effect.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Friday in a statement titled “Disclaimer: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Other Purported ‘Suspensions’ a Nullity – APC”, said Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

Nabena said, “In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.”



