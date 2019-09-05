The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named 3-member Appeal Committees for the party’s recently conducted primaries for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee consists of Senator Abdulahi Umar Yandoma (Chairman), Hajia Amina Muhammed (Secretary) and Tony McFoy (Member).

Members of the Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee are , Barrister Shuaibu Aruwa (Chairman), Edith Newman Amadi (Secretary) and Hon. Abdul Malik El-Yakub (member).