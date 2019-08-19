*Carpets PDP for opposing the proscription of IPOB



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other Nigerians to strongly condemn the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past deputy senate president and serving Senator by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Berating the attack,the party posited that those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character.

The APC in a statement Monday by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu said “no Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was. It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad.

” It is however regrettable that some of the people and organizations who had offered these irresponsible elements open support in the past are raising their voices now.”

The party, however, castigated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposing federal government’s decision to outlaw the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) over its numerous unlawful activities in the he country.

The APC said “It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South East.

“It is clear that PDP and its other shortsighted co-travelers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type. This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident”.