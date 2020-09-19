Breaking: Ize-Iyamu wins polling unit

The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has won his polling unit at Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon Local Government Area.

Ize-Iyamu polled 292 votes while Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party got 21 votes.

Daily Times gathered that Ize-Iyamu voted at 9:30 am at polling unit 26, ward 5 in Iguododo community, Orionhwon Local Government Area

He had expressed the confidence that he would win the poll if the peaceful situation at his unit was the same everywhere.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATE: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu battle for Edo governorship seat (photos/videos)

He commended INEC for good arrangements put in place for the poll.

He said, “The accreditation is very easy, I have done that and they gave me the ballot paper. Where the ballot box is placed is covered and that means you can vote with some level of privacy.

“I cannot say that what is happening here is happening all over the state because the communication is not very good.

“I am happy I have been able to vote. I am very confident of winning and I just hope what is happening here is replicated all over the state.”