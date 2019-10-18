Daily Times has been reliably informed that another major fire disaster was averted this morning in Onitsha, two days after a similar incident happened.

According to a highly reliable source, there was fire outbreak at Omoba area, along the expressway of the commercial city which was caused when a tanker laden with petroleum products collided with another truck.

The source said this time, officers and men of the state fire service arrived promptly at the scene led by the Chief Fireman Engr. Agbili Martins and that with the help of many well-meaning citizens who immediately gathered at the spot, the fire was neutralized.

“The people showed massive solidarity to avert what could have been another tragedy. We are grateful to them,” Agbili was quoted to have stated at the scene of the incident.

It would be recalled that Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, had set up a panel to probe the fire incident which occurred on Wednesday in Onitsha, which killed at least two persons, namely a mother and child.

The fire was caused when a tanker laden with petroleum products fell into a ditch and spilt its contents, resulting in an explosion with resultant fire that razed structures, including shops on Upper Iweka road and at Ochanja market