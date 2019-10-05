Mr Mark Okoye, Anambra Commissioner for Economic Planning, said that 250 illegal revenue collectors have been arrested and charged to court.

Okoye, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Awka on Friday, said government would ensure that justice was done to serve as deterrent to erring citizens.

“We implore the public to shun any act that goes against the developmental vision of the state as the government would not hesitate to lawfully deal with any defaulter,” Okoye said.

The commissioner said that the government under the watch of Chief Willie Obiano was committed to delivering democratic dividends to the people.

Okoye said the state government had presented a realistic budget to the state lawmakers for the year 2020 and assured the residents of better days ahead.

He urged all citizens to ensure they played their roles by paying their taxes, dues and levies to enable the government provide basic human amenities for their enjoyment.

Okoye said that the state government had implemented the 2019 budget up to 85 per cent and assured that by end of the year, the budget would be reasonably implemented.

“We scaled down on the size of 2020 budget because we are a realistic government and we intend to have a people oriented budget,” he said.

Mrs Sylvia Nwahukwu-Ngige. Head, Tax Payer Education, Publicity and Enlightenment Team in Anambra state Revenue office, corroborated the claims of the commissioner.

“Since the arrest, people had been careful by doing the right thing towards government.

“Our office has since been crowded by people who come to pay or remit their revenue to avoid arrest and shutting down of their business premises,” she said.

