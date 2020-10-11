BREAKING: Akeredolu declared winner of Ondo gov election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, winner of the election.

He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, in 12 of the 18 Local Government Areas where the election held.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes as against Jegede’s 195,791 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.

Daily Times reports that Akeredolu maintained a comfortable lead after 16 of the 18 LGAs’ results were announced.

Jegede won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs while the Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, won none.