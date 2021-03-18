BREAKING: Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after six months in Dubai

First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first lady had quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September.

Recall that the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the Office of the First Lady, Mr Aliyu Abdullah, had parried questions demanding Aisha Buhari’s whereabouts during an interview on television.

While speaking on a Channels Television programme, Abdullahi had been asked the whereabouts of the First Lady, but he tendered an apology and said he was not on air to discuss such issue.

READ ALSO: Expect global surge of TB cases in 2021, Aisha Buhari warns

Abdullah, who spoke from Kaduna State, stated that the First Lady was entitled to her privacy and she could decide to answer such questions or not.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on December 15 that Aisha had been in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan, and she had therefore not been involved in any government activity.

SaharaReporters had reported that the First Lady was not in a hurry to return as she reportedly stated that the Aso Rock Villa was not secure for her family.

This came especially with a shooting incident in June, which caused panic among the Villa occupants.

The last public event the First Lady held in the country was on September 4, when a flamboyant wedding was held for President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, and Mohammed Turad.

DailyTrust reports the president’s wife is back in the country.