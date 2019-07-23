By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Passengers onboard escaped unhurt as an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt airport made a forceful landing in Lagos.



Our correspondent gathered that the B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet into the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front wheel.



The forceful landing led to burst front tyre.

As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau are inspecting the accident.



AIB said it would issue a statement on the accident later.

Details of the incident is expected to be made known soon as all concerned agencies are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident