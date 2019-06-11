Breaking : Ahmad Lawan wins Senate President seat

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja
*Ndume congratulates him
Senator Ahmad Lawan has just won the election into the office of Senate President.
Lawan scored 79 votes out of the 107 votes to defeat his sole rival, Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes in a well coordinated and rancour free election.
Voting for the President of the Senate ended at 11.55sm
At 12.06 pm when Lawan seemed to have crossed the winning mark, there was a standing ovation for him and Ndume stood up, went straight to congratulate him by shaking hands with him